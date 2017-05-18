May 18 Velan Inc

* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at

* Transaction was recorded in group's order book in Q4 of last fiscal year, which ended on February 28, 2017

* Delivery of equipment is scheduled for 2019-2021

* Velan receives contracts worth $55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point C in U.K.