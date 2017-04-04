BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharma says mid-stage hay fever study did not meet main goals
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
April 4 VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S:
* CAPITAL INCREASED BY 1,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 0.10 EACH CORRESPONDING TO NOMINALLY DKK 100,000 AS A CONSEQUENCE OF EXERCISE OF WARRANTS
* AS A RESULT OF EMPLOYEE'S INVESTMENT IN COMPANY PROCEEDS TO VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S FROM CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO DKK 350,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
* Phase II study has shown atl1102 significantly reduces number of active MS lesions that convert to "black holes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company