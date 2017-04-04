April 4 VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S:

* CAPITAL INCREASED BY 1,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 0.10 EACH CORRESPONDING TO NOMINALLY DKK 100,000 AS A CONSEQUENCE OF EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

* AS A RESULT OF EMPLOYEE'S INVESTMENT IN COMPANY PROCEEDS TO VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S FROM CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO DKK 350,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)