June 6 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S and Endo Ventures Limited jointly announce agreement for Paladin Labs Inc. To commercialize Envarsus XR® in Canada

* Initial term of agreement is 15 years from effective date of agreement

* Under terms of deal, co will get up-front payment and veloxis will supply envarsus xr at a pre-specified transfer price