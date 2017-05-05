May 5 Venator Materials Plc:

* Venator Materials Plc files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing

* Venator Materials Plc - expects that its ordinary shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VNTR"

* Venator Materials Plc - Huntsman International (Netherlands) B.V., a unit of Huntsman Corp is selling the co's ordinary shares in the IPO

* Venator Materials Plc - IPO price estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee

* Venator Materials says it is not selling any ordinary shares, and will not receive any proceeds from sale of ordinary shares offered by selling shareholder