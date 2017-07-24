BRIEF-Venator Materials Plc sees IPO of 22.7 million shares

July 24 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Venator Materials Plc sees IPO of 22.7 million shares of its ordinary stock priced between $20.00 and $22.00 per share - SEC filing

* Venator Materials says it is not selling any ordinary shares and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares to be offered by selling shareholders

* Venator Materials - Huntsman Corp, through its wholly-owned units, is selling 22.7 million shares of Venator's ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uZkFwf) Further company coverage: