June 21 (Reuters) -

* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing

* Vencore Holding Corp says it intends to apply to have its common stock listed on nyse under the symbol "VNCR"

* Vencore Holding Corp says GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are underwriters for the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2rWTlbI)