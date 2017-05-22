UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 India's Venky's (India) Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 6.26 billion rupees versus 6.02 blnrupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources