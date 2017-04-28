BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Ventas Inc
* Ventas reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations
* Ventas Inc says 2017 guidance consistent with previously announced company expectations
* Ventas Inc says expects to invest in future growth by funding approximately $350 million in development and redevelopment projects for full year 2017
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations per diluted common share totaled $1.03
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ventas Inc - company's Q1 2017 same-store total portfolio (1,175 assets) cash NOI growth was 3.9 percent compared to same period in 2016.
* 2017 guidance confirmed
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.