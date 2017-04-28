April 28 Ventas Inc

* Ventas reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Ventas Inc says 2017 guidance consistent with previously announced company expectations

* Ventas Inc says expects to invest in future growth by funding approximately $350 million in development and redevelopment projects for full year 2017

* Qtrly normalized funds from operations per diluted common share totaled $1.03

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ventas Inc - company's Q1 2017 same-store total portfolio (1,175 assets) cash NOI growth was 3.9 percent compared to same period in 2016.

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S