April 28 Ventas Inc
* Ventas Inc - on April 25 units entered into a second
amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Ventas - new credit agreement provides for $3.0 billion
unsecured revolving credit facility, evidences $200 million
unsecured term loan facility maturing in 2018
* Ventas Inc- new credit agreement replaces company's
existing unsecured credit facility
* Ventas Inc - new credit agreement also evidences$800
million unsecured term loan facility maturing in 2019
* Ventas Inc - aggregate borrowing capacity under new credit
agreement may be increased, at borrowers' option, to up to $3.75
billion
* Ventas Inc - revolving credit facility matures on April
25, 2021
* Ventas Inc - 2018 term facility matures on January 31,
2018, and 2019 term facility matures on January 31, 2019
Source text: (bit.ly/2pb5EDq)
