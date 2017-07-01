Venture firm co-founder demoted over 'unacceptable' behavior with women

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 A well-known Silicon Valley investor, Dave McClure, has been demoted within the firm he co-founded, 500 Startups, the latest fallout from revelations of mistreatment of women in the technology industry. An internal investigation found McClure "had inappropriate interactions with women in the tech community," according to a blog post published Friday by Christine Tsai, 500 Startups co-founder, who said the decision to demote him was made a few months ago.