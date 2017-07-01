Venture firm co-founder demoted over 'unacceptable' behavior with women
SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 A well-known Silicon
Valley investor, Dave McClure, has been demoted within the firm
he co-founded, 500 Startups, the latest fallout from
revelations of mistreatment of women in the technology industry.
An internal investigation found McClure "had inappropriate
interactions with women in the tech community," according to a
blog post published Friday by Christine Tsai, 500 Startups
co-founder, who said the decision to demote him was made a few
months ago.