BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31 Venustech Group Inc :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0 million yuan to 10 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 5.3 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is seasonal fluctuation
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8c6qQ7
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles