BRIEF-Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
April 27 Venustech Group Inc
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 28 pending its announcement of 2016 and Q1 financial results
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ppHg1d
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement