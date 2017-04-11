BRIEF-Timeless Software posts FY loss attributable hk$16.574 mln
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
April 11 Venustech Group Inc
* Says unit plans to set up information technology firm to buy land sites in Beijing for up to 250 million yuan ($36.23 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oU2bdy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8998 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
ANKARA, June 15 Several thousand people took to the streets of Turkey's two biggest cities on Thursday to protest against a 25-year prison sentence handed down to an opposition lawmaker on spying charges.