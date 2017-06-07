BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
June 7 VEOLIA:
* VEOLIA AWARDED OPERATIONS CONTRACT FOR NORTH CAROLINA BIOMASS FACILITY
* THROUGH $9 MILLION ANNUAL O&M CONTRACT VEOLIA ENERGY OPERATING SERVICES AND LUMBERTON WILL MANAGE COGENERATION PLANT CONVERTING POULTRY LITTER AND WOOD CHIPS INTO BIOMASS ENERGY
June 21 Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.
* George Mack to join Greenhill in New York as co-head of financing advisory & restructuring for North America