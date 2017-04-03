April 3 Veolia Environnement SA:

* Veolia wins South London waste partnership contract

* New eight year contract worth over 209 million pounds ($262.2 million), with two possible eight year extensions

New recycling and waste services contract spanning four south london boroughs (Croydon, Kingston, Merton, Sutton)