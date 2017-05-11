BRIEF-Exxon, Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
May 11 Veon Ltd :
* Veon reports double digit revenue and ebitda growth and nearly usd 200 million in underlying equity free cash flow in q1 2017; fy 2017 guidance confirmed
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $2.3 billion
* Qtrly loss attributable to veon shareholders $4 million versus profit of $187 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp and Synthetic Genomics Inc said on Monday they had found a way to more than double the amount of lipids produced by algae in a lab, moving a potential alternative to fossil fuels closer to commercial viability.
SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.