UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Vera Bradley Inc
* Vera bradley announces fiscal first quarter 2018 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $96.1 million versus $105.2 million
* Vera bradley inc - "challenges in retail environment continued into q1, although april sales trends did improve over those in february and march"
* Vera bradley inc sees q2 net revenues of $111 million to $115 million
* Vera bradley inc sees q2 diluted earnings per share of $0.09 to $0.11
* Vera bradley inc sees inventory of $100 million to $110 million at end of q2
* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 net revenues of $460 million to $480 million compared to $485.9 million last year
* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.50
* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 net capital spending of approximately $10 million to $15 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $113.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $467.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 same store sales fell 12.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources