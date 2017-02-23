BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Company says allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion
Feb 23 Vereit Inc:
* Vereit® announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.70 to $0.73
* Q4 revenue $351.9 million versus $383.4 million
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.17
* Q4 FFO per share $0.05
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $309.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vereit inc - 2017 guidance range also assumes cole capital will contribute $0.02 to $0.03 of affo per diluted share
* Vereit inc - 2017 affo guidance assumes dispositions and acquisitions each totaling $450 million to $600 million at an average cash cap rate of 6.5% to 7.5%
* each of co and CMC (through their respective holding vehicle), GP and management company entered into fund LP agreement
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.