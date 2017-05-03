May 3 Veresen Inc

* Increased full year 2017 distributable cash guidance mid-point by 6% to $1.13 per common share

* Veresen announces first quarter financial results and increased 2017 guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Veresen Inc - Increased full year 2017 distributable cash guidance mid-point by 6% to $1.13 per common share