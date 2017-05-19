BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
May 19 Vericel Corp
* Co entered distribution agreement with Orsini Pharmaceutical Services Inc to appoint Orsini as specialty pharmacy distributor of Carticel
* Initial term of distribution deal shall end on May 15, 2019, parties may renew distribution agreement for two additional two-year terms
* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.