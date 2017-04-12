April 12 Verifone Systems Inc:
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50
joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's
pump media division with GSTV
* Verifone Systems Inc - financial terms of joint venture
were not disclosed
* Combined business will operate under GSTV brand
* Verifone Systems Inc - company will be located at current
GSTV headquarters in Detroit
* Members of existing GSTV and Verifone Pump Media
Management teams will lead new joint venture
* Verifone Systems Inc - both companies will have equal
representation on new company's board of directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: