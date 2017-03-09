March 9 Verifone Systems Inc

* Verifone reports results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, revenue and eps exceeded guidance

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.35 to $1.39

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share about $0.32 to $0.36

* Sees Q2 GAAP and non-GAAP net revenues of approximately $470 million to $474 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 GAAP net income per diluted share of approximately $0.04

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.29

* Qtrly GAAP net revenue $454 million versus $514 million

* Q1 revenue view $450.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $472.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: