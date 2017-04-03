April 3 Verimark Holdings Ltd:

* Trading Statement

* Expects improved profits for financial year ended Feb. 28, 2017

* FY HEPS is expected to be in range of 22.1 and 27.0 cents per share being an increase of between 176 pct and 238 pct