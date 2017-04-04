BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Verint Systems Inc:
* Verint Systems Inc sees 2018 non-gaap total revenue of $1.14 billion, plus or minus 2 percent - sec filing
* Verint Systems Inc sees 2018 non-gaap eps at midpoint of revenue guidance at $2.70
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.71, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2oxhZC5 Further company coverage:
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income