BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
May 22 VERISEC AB:
* VERISEC APPLIES FOR CHANGE OF LISTING TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd