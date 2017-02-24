BRIEF-Amplefield enters agreement for additional subscription of shares in Citybuilders
* Entry into an agreement for additional subscription of new shares in Citybuilders Pte Ltd
Feb 24 Verisec AB:
* Signs an agreement with a Spanish partner Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entry into an agreement for additional subscription of new shares in Citybuilders Pte Ltd
June 16 India's Tejas Networks Ltd's up to 7.7-billion-rupee ($120 million) initial public offer (IPO) of shares was oversubscribed 1.88 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Queen Elizabeth visited residents, volunteers and emergency services at a centre helping those affected by London's tower block fire on Friday, with grandson Prince William promising to return to hear residents' concerns.