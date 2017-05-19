BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company enters into a ninth amendment to credit agreement
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
May 19 Verisk Analytics Inc
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
* Third amendment provides for a one-year extension of maturity date in respect of revolving credit facility - SEC filing
* All borrowings under credit facility shall continue to remain unsecured Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rApLtA) Further company coverage:
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing