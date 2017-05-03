BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Veritiv Corp
* Veritiv announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.97 billion
* Expect positive performance from packaging and facility solutions to help offset industry challenges in print and publishing businesses
* Integration and restructuring charges were $10.5 million in Q1 of 2017 and $7.9 million in prior year quarter
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
