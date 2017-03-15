March 15 Veritone inc

* files for ipo of up to $15.0 million - sec filing

* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol “veri”

* Veritone inc - wunderlich and Craig-Hallum capital group underwriters to the ipo

* Veritone inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: