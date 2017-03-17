BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 17 Verizon Communications Inc:
* Verizon announces pricing terms of its tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries
* Verizon - offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. Et on march 17, 2017
* Verizon - on March 16, 2017, Verizon received aggregate gross proceeds of $4.4 billion in connection with new offering
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V