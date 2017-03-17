March 17 Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon announces pricing terms of its tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries

* Verizon - offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. Et on march 17, 2017

* Verizon - on March 16, 2017, Verizon received aggregate gross proceeds of $4.4 billion in connection with new offering