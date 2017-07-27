FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 10:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q2 earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.96 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 revenue $30.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.91 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Verizon sees ‍full-year 2017 consolidated revenues, on an organic basis, to be fairly consistent with 2016​

* Verizon sees ‍full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted EPS trends to be similar to consolidated revenue trends​

* Verizon sees ‍consolidated capital spending for 2017 to be in range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion​

* Verizon - qtrly wireless retail postpaid net additions of 614,000 versus net additions of 615,000

* Verizon - at quarter end wireless retail postpaid connections base grew 1.2 percent to 109.1 million, and retail prepaid connections grew 1.4 percent to 5.4 million​

* Verizon - qtrly wireless retail postpaid churn 0.94 percent versus 0.94 percent

* Verizon - "‍Verizon believes its service-revenue trend has flattened and expects an improving trend in second half​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

