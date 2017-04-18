April 18 (Reuters) -

* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion fiber-optic cable deal to grow its Fios platform - CNBC

* Verizon says Corning to provide and for Verizon to purchase up to 12.4 million miles of optical fiber each year beginning in 2018 through 2020 - CNBC

Source text - cnb.cx/2pxYIy7

Further company coverage: