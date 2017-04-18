UPDATE 3-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion fiber-optic cable deal to grow its Fios platform - CNBC
* Verizon says Corning to provide and for Verizon to purchase up to 12.4 million miles of optical fiber each year beginning in 2018 through 2020 - CNBC
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio