PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc:
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
* Says expects to realize over $1 billion in cumulative operating expense synergies from Yahoo transaction through 2020 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2sDnZv7) Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.
* Home Capital reaches agreement with Berkshire Hathaway for investment of up to C$400 million in common equity and provision of new C$2 billion credit facility