April 11 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon - during Q1 2017, Verizon Communications Inc Reorganized customer groups within its wireline segment

* Verizon - pursuant to reorganization, there are now four customer groups within wireline segment - SEC filing

* Verizon - customer groups within wireline segment are consumer markets, enterprise solutions, partner solutions, business markets

* Verizon - total wireline segment operating revenues remain unchanged from previously reported results for each of eight quarters ended Dec 31, 2016