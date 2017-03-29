March 29 Verizon Communications Inc :

* For a limited time, can get new Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ for as low as $15 a month after trading in an eligible device

* Pricing for Galaxy S8 without a trade-in is $30 per month for 24 months; $720 retail price

* Pricing for Galaxy S8+ is $35 per month for 24 months; $840 retail price