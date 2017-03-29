GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Verizon Communications Inc :
* For a limited time, can get new Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ for as low as $15 a month after trading in an eligible device
* Pricing for Galaxy S8 without a trade-in is $30 per month for 24 months; $720 retail price
* Pricing for Galaxy S8+ is $35 per month for 24 months; $840 retail price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.