Feb 21 Verizon:
* Verizon and Yahoo amend terms of definitive agreement
* Says under amended terms, Verizon and Yahoo have agreed to
reduce price Verizon will pay to acquire Yahoo's operating
business by $350 million
* Says Verizon and Yahoo will share certain legal and
regulatory liabilities arising from certain data breaches
incurred by Yahoo
* Says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo - now valued at
approximately $4.48 billion in cash
* Says liabilities arising from shareholder lawsuits and SEC
investigations will continue to be responsibility of Yahoo
* Says Yahoo to be responsible for 50 percent of any cash
liabilities incurred following closing related to non-sec
government investigations
* Says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo is expected to close
in second-quarter 2017
* Says data breaches or losses arising from them will not be
taken into account in determining whether a "business material
adverse effect" has occured
* Says Yahoo to be responsible for 50 percent of any cash
liabilities incurred following deal closing related to
third-party litigation related to breaches
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: