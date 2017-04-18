UPDATE 3-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
April 18 Verizon Communications Inc:
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning for next-generation optical solutions
* Verizon - agreement calls for Corning to provide and Verizon to purchase up to 20 million kilometers of optical fiber each year from 2018 through 2020
* Verizon says Corning expects the capacity expansions to begin to come online in 2017 and become fully operational in 2018
* Verizon - agreement with Corning incorporated to provide fiber optic cable and associated hardware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio