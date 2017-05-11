PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 11 Verizon Communications Inc:
* Verizon to enter into definitive agreement to acquire Straight Path Communications for $184.00 per share in all stock deal; Straight Path Communications to terminate definitive agreement with AT&T
* Straight Path Communications - concurrently therewith, verizon will pay on behalf of Straight Path a termination fee of $38 million to AT&T
* Straight Path Communications Inc- the transactionhas been approved by the boards of directors of both straight path and Verizon
* Straight Path Communications - will terminate previously announced agreement with AT&T and Switchback Merger Sub Inc
* Straight Path-transaction is supported by Straight Path's majority shareholder, Howard Jonas, who has entered into a voting agreement with Verizon
* Straight Path - howard jonas has agreed to vote his class a shares (held through a trust) in support of the transaction, subject to certain limitations
* Straight Path Communications - Evercore served as exclusive financial advisor to co and weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as co counsel on deal
* Straight Path - verizon will acquire co for $184.00/share, reflecting enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, in a deal intended to qualify as tax-free reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 18 Specialty material company Celanese Corp said on Sunday it agreed with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP to combine their cellulose acetate tow units to form a bigger supplier of the material used in cigarette filters.
June 18 UAE state fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice for approval to buy the rest of the partially-owned Viceroy Hotel Group from Jho Low, a financier linked by prosecutors to Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.