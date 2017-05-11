May 11 Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon to enter into definitive agreement to acquire Straight Path Communications for $184.00 per share in all stock deal; Straight Path Communications to terminate definitive agreement with AT&T

* Straight Path Communications - concurrently therewith, verizon will pay on behalf of Straight Path a termination fee of $38 million to AT&T

* Straight Path Communications Inc- the transactionhas been approved by the boards of directors of both straight path and Verizon

* Straight Path Communications - will terminate previously announced agreement with AT&T and Switchback Merger Sub Inc

* Straight Path-transaction is supported by Straight Path's majority shareholder, Howard Jonas, who has entered into a voting agreement with Verizon

* Straight Path - howard jonas has agreed to vote his class a shares (held through a trust) in support of the transaction, subject to certain limitations

* Straight Path Communications - Evercore served as exclusive financial advisor to co and weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as co counsel on deal

* Straight Path - verizon will acquire co for $184.00/share, reflecting enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, in a deal intended to qualify as tax-free reorganization