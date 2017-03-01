March 1 Vermilion Energy Inc

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces proposed issuance of US$300 million senior unsecured notes

* Vermilion Energy Inc - intends to use net proceeds from new notes to repay a portion of debt outstanding on its revolving credit facility