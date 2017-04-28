April 28 Vermilion Energy Inc

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 FFO per share C$1.21

* Says average production increased by 6% in Q1 2017 to 64,537 boe/d

* Vermilion Energy - expect production volumes to continue increasing throughout 2017 to achieve full year production guidance of between 69,000-70,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: