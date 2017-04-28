BRIEF-Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
* Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Vermilion Energy Inc
* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 FFO per share C$1.21
* Says average production increased by 6% in Q1 2017 to 64,537 boe/d
* Vermilion Energy - expect production volumes to continue increasing throughout 2017 to achieve full year production guidance of between 69,000-70,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: