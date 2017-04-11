Tages Capital says PSAM to manage one of its funds
June 15 European asset manager Tages Capital said on Thursday that P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) would replace Fore Research & Management LP as manager of one of its existing funds.
April 11 Vermillion Inc:
* Files for resale of up to 6.6 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oVnfQO Further company coverage:
June 15 European asset manager Tages Capital said on Thursday that P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) would replace Fore Research & Management LP as manager of one of its existing funds.
PARIS, June 15 Plane giants are preparing to squeeze the last drop out of a once raging torrent of airplane orders without the razzmatazz of recent years, as the aerospace industry heads to a belt-tightening Paris Airshow looking for new sources of revenue.
* Political crisis may impact tax reform, fiscal gap (Adds no-confidence vote due next week)