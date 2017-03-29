March 29 Vermillion Inc:

* Vermillion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $805,000 versus $361,000

* Vermillion Inc- expect cash utilization to decrease further to approximately $2.6 million in q1 of 2017, net of offering proceeds and expenses

* Vermillion Inc- as of December 31, 2016, cash and equivalents totaled $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: