BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
March 13 Vermillion Inc:
* Vermillion - co, unit entered amendment no. 2 to testing and services agreement with quest diagnostics incorporated effective March 11, 2017
* Vermillion Inc - primary purpose of amendment was to extend initial term of testing and services agreement from March 11, 2017 to March 11, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2mTzM5z) Further company coverage:
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans