March 13 Vermillion Inc:

* Vermillion - co, unit entered amendment no. 2 to testing and services agreement with quest diagnostics incorporated effective March 11, 2017

* Vermillion Inc - primary purpose of amendment was to extend initial term of testing and services agreement from March 11, 2017 to March 11, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2mTzM5z) Further company coverage: