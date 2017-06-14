UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 VERNEUIL PARTICIPATIONS SA:
* DECLARES THAT AS OF JUNE 6 IT NO LONGER HOLDS ANY SHARES OF VIKTORIA INVEST (EX ELECTRICITE ET EAUX DE MADAGASCAR) Source text: bit.ly/2rhIwBv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources