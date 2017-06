April 3 Verona Pharma Plc:

* Verona Pharma Plc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million

* Verona Pharma Plc says Jefferies, Stifel, Wedbush Pacgrow, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are underwriters to IPO

* Verona Pharma Plc says it has applied to list its ads on NASDAQ under the symbol "VRNA"