US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Versartis Inc:
* Versartis reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.85
* Versartis Inc - research and development (research and development) expenses for quarter ended march 31, 2017 were $22.0 million, compared to $18.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture