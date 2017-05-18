BRIEF-Vipshop to sell 4.48 pct stake in SRP Groupe
* Launched sale of remaining shares of SRP Groupe representing c.4.48 pct of share capital and 3.11 pct voting rights of the co via ABB
May 18 Verso Corp
* Q1 revenue $616 million
* Verso Corp sees Q2 sales of $575-595 million
* Verso Corp sees Q2 capital expenditures of $13-16 million
* Verso Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of $55-65 million, down from $73 million in 2016
* Verso Corp sees Q2 maintenance expense of $60-70 million
* Verso Corp sees Q2 maintenance costs of $210-220 million
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads