FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
BRIEF-Vertex issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Vertex issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials

* Vertex says all three triple combinations led to statistically significant improvement in lung function in studies

* Vertex says each combination included kalydeco and tezacaftor and a third experimental drug

* Vertex says all combinations well tolerated with few discontinuations due to side effects

* Vertex says hopes to begin pivotal late stage studies of one or more triple combination regimens in 1h2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.