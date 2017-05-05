Fitch Assigns Zhuhai Huafa's USD Bonds Final 'BBB' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to Huaxing Investment Holding Company Limited's (Huaxing) USD100 million 3.50% senior unsecured bonds due 2020. Huaxing is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of China-based Zhuhai Huafa Group Co., Ltd. (Zhuhai Huafa, BBB/Stable). The tap issuance carries the same terms and conditions as the earlier USD200 million issuance of 3.5% guaranteed bonds due 2020. Th