US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Vertex reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.99
* Qtrly total cf product revenues were $480.6 million compared to $393.6 million for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net product revenues from orkambi were $294.9 million compared to $223.1 million for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net product revenues from kalydeco were $185.7 million, compared to $170.5 million for q1 of 2016
* Reiterated its 2017 guidance for orkambi revenues and combined gaap and non-gaap research and development and sg&a expense
* Increased its 2017 revenue guidance for kalydeco
* Increased its total 2017 product revenue guidance for kalydeco to $710 to $730 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: